India’s strategic defence footprint expansion could be accelerated by Iran-Israel conflict
The Iran-Israel conflict has reinforced India’s urgency to follow up a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel on 25-26 February to discuss co‑development, technology transfer and deeper integration of Israeli air‑ and missile‑defence systems.
India’s retaliatory, intelligence‑led strike on Pakistan – Operation Sindoor – on 7 May last year exposed critical gaps in its layered air defence posture. In contrast, Israel’s real‑time defensive performance, especially during high‑volume saturation attacks, has made Iron Dome-class interceptors and the Iron Beam laser system strategically attractive for India’s next phase of air defence modernisation.
“Legally, the MoU allows both sides
