India’s strategic defence footprint expansion could be accelerated by Iran-Israel conflict

4th March 2026 - 14:58 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

Iron Beam is capable of directing up to 100kW of laser power at aerial targets, allowing for complete destruction of threats. (Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems)

The latest escalation between Iran and Israel could shape New Delhi’s next-generation shield as India deepens cooperation with Israel on missile defence and drone production.

The Iran-Israel conflict has reinforced India’s urgency to follow up a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel on 25-26 February to discuss co‑development, technology transfer and deeper integration of Israeli air‑ and missile‑defence systems.

India’s retaliatory, intelligence‑led strike on Pakistan – Operation Sindoor – on 7 May last year exposed critical gaps in its layered air defence posture. In contrast, Israel’s real‑time defensive performance, especially during high‑volume saturation attacks, has made Iron Dome-class interceptors and the Iron Beam laser system strategically attractive for India’s next phase of air defence modernisation.

“Legally, the MoU allows both sides

