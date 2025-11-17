Indo Pacific 2025: Australian Defence Force sets its sights on autonomy

A great deal of the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) budget is being spent on Australia’s Hunter-class frigate and nuclear-powered submarine programmes, but the force continues to pursue short-term autonomy and counter-uncrewed vehicle capabilities in line with its AUKUS commitments.

At Indo Pacific 2025 in Sydney, exhibitors demonstrated an aspiration to reduce the vulnerability of human crew members afloat, achieve attritable mass quickly and greatly extend the ADF’s strike range. Before next year’s federal budget in May, the Australian Department of Defence (Defence) expects to release an update of its National Defence Strategy (NDS) and industry is hoping for more money to deal with