To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indo Pacific 2025: Australian Defence Force sets its sights on autonomy

17th November 2025 - 14:55 GMT | by Gregor Ferguson in Sydney, Australia

RSS

SubSea Craft (SSC) and Australian company Greenroom Robotics signed a teaming agreement at Indo Pacific involving SSC’s MARS USV, pictured. (Photo: SubSea Craft)

Multiple autonomous systems and technologies were on display at this year’s Indo Pacific, but questions remain over how the Australian Department of Defence will balance the books.

A great deal of the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) budget is being spent on Australia’s Hunter-class frigate and nuclear-powered submarine programmes, but the force continues to pursue short-term autonomy and counter-uncrewed vehicle capabilities in line with its AUKUS commitments. 

At Indo Pacific 2025 in Sydney, exhibitors demonstrated an aspiration to reduce the vulnerability of human crew members afloat, achieve attritable mass quickly and greatly extend the ADF’s strike range. Before next year’s federal budget in May, the Australian Department of Defence (Defence) expects to release an update of its National Defence Strategy (NDS) and industry is hoping for more money to deal with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gregor Ferguson

Author

Gregor Ferguson

Gregor Ferguson spent 14 years as Editor and then Editor-at-Large of Australian Defence Magazine (ADM), …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us