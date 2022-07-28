New UK Prime Minister has mountain to climb on delivering defence promises (Opinion)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to leave office on 6 September. His departure has opened up a bloody battle between various factions of the Conservative Party who are vying to replace him. For the UK Armed Forces, the next few months may prove an illuminating and, at times, uncomfortable experience.
Looking back, the legacy of the Johnson administration on the defence community is mixed. The 2021 Integrated Review received a broadly positive response for its global outlook and desire to place a truly integrated approach to national security policy. The review was long on aspiration, particularly the goal of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Australian Dash 8s for maritime surveillance to receive radar upgrade with SeaVue
Under contract from Cobham Special Mission, Raytheon is upgrading a fleet of 11 Dash 8 aircraft with the SeaVue MR radar.
-
Nuclear war command-and-control to include enhanced VLF capability
Collins Aerospace will provide preliminary design analysis and solution trade studies for an updated VLF receiver for the C-130J-30 Super Hercules.
-
Farnborough 2022: Mexican aerospace bounces back after COVID-19 but military aviation procurement remains sluggish
Following a damaging period of decreased exports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican aerospace industry has begun to bounce back with a particular focus on UAV procurement.