To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • New UK Prime Minister has mountain to climb on delivering defence promises (Opinion)

New UK Prime Minister has mountain to climb on delivering defence promises (Opinion)

28th July 2022 - 14:24 GMT | by The Clarence in London

RSS

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured during a visit to Ukrainian troops being trained by the British Army in the UK. (Photo: 10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright)

Whoever becomes the next UK Prime Minister may find it near-impossible to overcome the perennial procurement and spending issues facing the MoD, as well as recently generated geopolitical problems such as the Russo-Ukrainian War.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to leave office on 6 September. His departure has opened up a bloody battle between various factions of the Conservative Party who are vying to replace him. For the UK Armed Forces, the next few months may prove an illuminating and, at times, uncomfortable experience.

Looking back, the legacy of the Johnson administration on the defence community is mixed. The 2021 Integrated Review received a broadly positive response for its global outlook and desire to place a truly integrated approach to national security policy. The review was long on aspiration, particularly the goal of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
The Clarence

Author

The Clarence

Whether you are looking for a stiff drink or a stiff opinion, The Clarence is …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us