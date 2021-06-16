Naval Group and DSTA to develop 3D printing technologies

DSTA and Naval Group sign Memorandum Of Understanding. (Photo: Naval Group)

Naval Group and DSTA have partnered to develop additive manufacturing technologies for naval applications.

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) have signed an MoU with Naval Group and its subsidiary Naval Group Far East.

The MoU states that the organisations will work together to explore new technologies, such as additive manufacturing, for naval applications.

This includes the sharing of production methodology, certification and qualification of additive manufactured components for naval platforms.

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, uses CAD software or 3D scanners to build objects layer-by-layer.

This enables the simplified creation of stronger and lighter parts and systems.

This news follows from the announcement in January 2021 that Naval Group had successfully fitted a 3D-printed propeller to the French Navy’s Andromède, which was the first time a naval vessel had been equipped with a 3D propeller.

The development of additive manufacturing is one of Naval Group’s innovation priorities. This will create reliable, durable ships with increased availability.

This innovation will ensure the operational availability of ships and eventually allow for onboard additive manufacturing.