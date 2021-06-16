Naval Group and DSTA to develop 3D printing technologies

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) have signed an MoU with Naval Group and its subsidiary Naval Group Far East.
The MoU states that the organisations will work together to explore new technologies, such as additive manufacturing, for naval applications.
This includes the sharing of production methodology, certification and qualification of additive manufactured components for naval platforms.
Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, uses CAD software or 3D scanners to build objects layer-by-layer.
This enables the simplified creation of stronger and lighter parts and systems.
This news follows from the announcement in January 2021 that Naval Group had successfully fitted a 3D-printed propeller to the French Navy’s Andromède, which was the first time a naval vessel had been equipped with a 3D propeller.
The development of additive manufacturing is one of Naval Group’s innovation priorities. This will create reliable, durable ships with increased availability.
This innovation will ensure the operational availability of ships and eventually allow for onboard additive manufacturing.
SME wins UK MoD contract to develop energy capture and storage device for underwater defence uses.
Dstl chief executive, Doug Umbers, has written an open letter urging the best minds in the country to work with Dstl to combat future threats.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract to develop the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program.
Duterte remains true to character by leaving in limbo, but not severing, a legal agreement that allows US troops to train in the Philippines.