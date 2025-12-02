To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • NATO experiments with solutions to integrate networks, AI and uncrewed systems

NATO experiments with solutions to integrate networks, AI and uncrewed systems

2nd December 2025 - 13:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A crewed-uncrewed team tests networking systems during DiBaX 2025. (Photo: LMT)

During the latest edition of the NATO DiBaX, the alliance tested multiple capabilities to inform requirements for future efforts.

NATO member states have been pursuing diverse types of solutions to better integrate their communication networks with artificial intelligence (AI) and uncrewed capabilities in order to prepare troops and assets for deployment in future complex operational environments.

As part of its effort, the alliance concluded in November the latest edition of its annual Digital Backbone Experimentation (DiBaX 2025) at the Latvian National Armed Forces’ 5G test environment for defence innovations at Camp Ādaži.

The experiments were intended to support refining capability requirements for future programmes and advance interoperability towards equipment standardisation across the NATO nations.

Warren Low, director of DiBaX at NATO

