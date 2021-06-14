Military explores potential of commercial SATCOM

Starlink from SpaceX is an option for future military SATCOM As A Service. (Photo: SpaceX)

Commercial satellite constellations may find favour with the DoD for low Earth orbit solutions.

In October 2020, the US Space Force Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO) launched a tender demanding a commercial SATCOM solution that could be leased from industry as a service.

This SATCOM As A Service (SCAAS) concept is a relatively new departure for the DoD, which has traditionally relied on a fleet of dedicated military satellites to support expeditionary missions around the world.

According to industry sources, the latest request for information from the CSCO looks preferably upon low Earth orbit (LEO) SATCOM solutions to enhance the connectivity of force components spread around the globe, instead of a historic reliance upon geostationary (GEO) and mid earth orbit (MEO) satellites, which often bring with them escalating procurement costs and service fees.

According to the RfI, the CSCO is demanding a ‘commercial satellite constellation enabling connectivity on a 24/7 basis’, with the DoD being charged a monthly service fee to access SATCOM whenever and wherever necessary.

A proof of concept is scheduled to be conducted by the CSCO and the US Army by the end of 2021 in addition to a series of demonstrations and experiments in laboratory and field environments in the following year and beyond.

The DoD is spoilt for choice when it comes to LEO satellite constellations that are capable of supporting military operations around the World.

Examples include OneWeb’s first-generation solution which is due to go online by the end of 2021. Comprising an initial constellation of 648 LEO satellites, associated ground gateways and end-user terminals capable of being integrated aboard ground, air, maritime and space assets, OneWeb’s solution promises data throughput up to 195mbps at latency levels less than 50ms.

OneWeb was contracted by the US Air Force Research Laboratory on 5 May to demonstrate managed LEO SATCOM in the Arctic Circle alongside its strategic partner, Hughes Network Systems.

Other options include SpaceX’s Starlink constellation with more than 1,700 LEO satellites already in orbit.

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin continues to work with DARPA as part of Project Blackjack. The company was awarded a USD5.8 million contract in April 2020 to support the first phase of the programme, which will use LEO satellites to support a variety of space-based mission capabilities.

Defence sources described to Shephard how LEO-based SATCOM services would enhance levels in redundancy and resiliency in terms of armed forces’ connectivity, in addition to providing a capability to be networked into an aggregated communications network also featuring MEO and GEO SATCOM as well as other ground-based communications solutions.