Latvian Defence Minister fears insufficient military budget

GAO calls for MDA to change cost estimates
The US GAO has released a report pointing out that the MDA's cost estimates for systems that detect, track and defeat missiles are incomplete.
Artis Pabriks, the Latvian Minister of Defence, stressed the need to increase defence spending to 2.5% of national GDP during the annual national foreign policy debate on 27 January.
Pabriks cited recent Russian aggression against Georgia and Ukraine as cause for concern for not just Latvia, but for all the Baltic states.
The Latvian 2022 defence budget was allocated less than 2% of GDP, around €758.35 million ($867.4 million), an increase to 2.5% would raise that figure to around €947.93 million (over $1.08 billion).
However, the 2022 defence budget currently forecasts a reduction in defence spending in 2023, down to €747.71 million.
The Defence Minister also asked the Saeima for support to make the Baltics an operationally unified region, as previously agreed upon by all the Defence Ministers of the Baltic States.
While stressing the need for Baltic integration, Pabriks also pushed for continued support to regional allies such as Finland, Poland, Sweden and Ukraine.
The Baltic States are all currently supporting Ukraine with transfers of military materiel, Estonia is providing Kyiv with US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles, and Latvia and Lithuania are sending Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.
The Polish MoD has introduced organisational reforms as it strives to make defence procurement processes smoother — but without broader political consensus, attempts at reform could fall flat.
World Defense Show in Riyadh from 6-9 March will catalyse partnerships between international companies and the national defence ecosystem
In the space of a month, North Korea fired more missiles in January than it did in all of 2021.
Isotropic Systems and SES Government Solutions have completed the testing of new antenna trials, which will increase US and NATO forces’ connectivity.
After a number of delays the UK has published its first Defence Space Strategy.