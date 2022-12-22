JFD nets NATO submarine rescue system contract
JFD has been awarded a third in-service support contract worth £63 million ($76.22 million) for NATO’s Submarine Rescue System (NSRS).
The NSRS authority awarded the company the contract on behalf of participating nations, the UK, France and Norway.
The NSRS is a fly-away global submarine rescue capability designed to give submariners the best chance of survival should an incident occur.
The five-year third in-service support contract will commence in summer 2023 and can be extended to cover nine years.
JFD MD Richard Dellar said the contract was a testament to the company's personnel’s submarine rescue expertise.
JFD supported the location and identification of the wreckage of KRI Nanggala and deployed systems in support of the Kursk and AS-28 Priz incidents.
NSRS is maintained at high readiness to respond to submarine distress incidents quickly. During the second in-service support contract, JFD undertook 18 mobilisation exercises.
