JFD nets NATO submarine rescue system contract

JFD has been awarded a third in-service support contract worth £63 million ($76.22 million) for NATO’s Submarine Rescue System (NSRS).

The NSRS authority awarded the company the contract on behalf of participating nations, the UK, France and Norway.

The NSRS is a fly-away global submarine rescue capability designed to give submariners the best chance of survival should an incident occur.

The five-year third in-service support contract will commence in summer 2023 and can be extended to cover nine years.

JFD MD Richard Dellar said the contract was a testament to the company's personnel’s submarine rescue expertise.

JFD supported the location and identification of the wreckage of KRI Nanggala and deployed systems in support of the Kursk and AS-28 Priz incidents.

NSRS is maintained at high readiness to respond to submarine distress incidents quickly. During the second in-service support contract, JFD undertook 18 mobilisation exercises.