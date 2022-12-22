To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

JFD nets NATO submarine rescue system contract

22nd December 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

JFD has a long history working in the field, from playing a role in the provision of the UK’s submarine rescue provision since 1983 and the NSRS since 2008. (Photo: JFD)

JFD has managed the second in-service support contract since 2015.

JFD has been awarded a third in-service support contract worth £63 million ($76.22 million) for NATO’s Submarine Rescue System (NSRS).

The NSRS authority awarded the company the contract on behalf of participating nations, the UK, France and Norway.

The NSRS is a fly-away global submarine rescue capability designed to give submariners the best chance of survival should an incident occur.

The five-year third in-service support contract will commence in summer 2023 and can be extended to cover nine years.

JFD MD Richard Dellar said the contract was a testament to the company's personnel’s submarine rescue expertise.

JFD supported the location and identification of the wreckage of KRI Nanggala and deployed systems in support of the Kursk and AS-28 Priz incidents.

NSRS is maintained at high readiness to respond to submarine distress incidents quickly. During the second in-service support contract, JFD undertook 18 mobilisation exercises.

The Shephard News Team

