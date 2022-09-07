JFD to supply Swedish Navy with digital diver comms system

JFD on 6 September announced it has received a contract to provide a Fathom Systems-branded Digital Diver Communications System for the Swedish Navy submarine rescue vessel HSwMS Belos.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal from Saab or the delivery timeframe. It will work with GDA Sverige to install the DDCS aboard Belos in a wet-bell diving system that is used for diving operations up to 60m.

The diver intercom system will ‘facilitate an improvement in operational efficiency and includes a number of features tailored to specifically meet with the client’s requirements’, JFD noted in a company statement, adding that it aims to expand the system to include a ‘wireless capability to the deck and crane area‘.

JFD Sweden technical expert Carl Hagman said: ‘It is our hope that further JFD and Fathom Systems branded products can support Swedish industry with the needs and requirements of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).’

JFD recently completed a fibre optic video and voice communications network upgrade to the NATO Submarine Rescue System that also uses the Fathom Systems DDCS product.