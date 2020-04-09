Japan deploys advanced weaponry on southwest isle

To boost its defences against China in its southwestern archipelago, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) announced on 26 March that it had deployed troops and its latest anti-ship missile to Miyakojima Island.

Miyakojima is located within the Ryukyu Arc that stretches southwest from Kyushu, and lies some 280km southwest of the strategically important island of Okinawa that hosts significant Japanese and US troops and facilities.

Present in a photo released by the JGSDF on the occasion, equipment known to be deployed at Camp Miyakojima includes Type 12 anti-ship missiles, Type 03 surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), Middle-Range Multipurpose Missiles