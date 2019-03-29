JGSDF reorganises to protect the southwest islands

Beginning on 7 April, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) will deploy a unit of soldiers from the 15th Brigade on Miyako Island in Okinawa prefecture. Miyako is one of the Sakishima Islands located between Okinawa and Taiwan.

About 380 personnel will deploy to Camp Miyako at first. Antiaircraft and anti-ship missile units will also deploy to the camp in 2019 or later. Eventually, 700-800 personnel will reside in this camp.

Chinese aircraft and warships have frequently cruised through Japan’s southwest islands, raising concern over the defence of Kagoshima prefecture, at the southern tip of Kyushu.

In response, the JGSDF