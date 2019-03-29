To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

JGSDF reorganises to protect the southwest islands

29th March 2019 - 10:25 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

Beginning on 7 April, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) will deploy a unit of soldiers from the 15th Brigade on Miyako Island in Okinawa prefecture. Miyako is one of the Sakishima Islands located between Okinawa and Taiwan.

About 380 personnel will deploy to Camp Miyako at first. Antiaircraft and anti-ship missile units will also deploy to the camp in 2019 or later. Eventually, 700-800 personnel will reside in this camp.

Chinese aircraft and warships have frequently cruised through Japan’s southwest islands, raising concern over the defence of Kagoshima prefecture, at the southern tip of Kyushu.

In response, the JGSDF

Koji Miyake

Author

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

Read full bio

