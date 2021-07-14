Israel Aerospace Industries connects with Real-Time Innovations

Boeing announces Q2 aircraft deliveries
US defence giant Boeing delivered a total of 43 military aircraft in the second quarter of 2021
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has selected Real-Time Innovations’ (RTI) RTI Connext DDS for real-time connectivity as part of its Operational Avionics Layer (OPAL) application framework.
OPAL functions as the infrastructure for networking connectivity, data sharing and operative actions for air, land and naval forces.
Connext will manage data communications for OPAL, enabling customers to implement new applications in a fraction of the time.
Connext will reduce operational costs, decrease the complexity of development and enable faster time to market.
The OPAL application framework, built on Connext DDS, will enable companies to meet the Modular Systems Approach programme’s requirements.
Communication is vital to warfighter teams, especially in combat situations characterised by poor visibility and unpredictable behaviours.
However, if friendly forces operate separate communication networks then interoperability and joint ventures become difficult to manage, if not impossible.
OPAL enables C2 system operators to easily access important data, improving interoperability.
Connext DDS deliver the software architecture needed to achieve real-time situational awareness and unified communication to gain a comprehensive operational picture of the battlefield.
OPAL’s integrated modular avionics architecture enables the system to introduce new applications while reducing the impact of change.
US defence giant Boeing delivered a total of 43 military aircraft in the second quarter of 2021
The RAF has hit a new milestone in its bid to successfully develop combat cloud capabilities, and aims to filed swarming UAS in less than a year.
Northrop Grumman has broken ground on a new engineering facility at Elkton, Maryland.
A report commissioned by the UK MoD from RAND Europe has shed new light on the problems faced by companies below Tier One in the defence supply chain.
Israeli manufacturer demonstrates situational awareness system for land and naval applications.
New Zealand's defence secretary has announced a post-COVID redraft of the government's much-lauded Defence Capability Plan, with potential for a radical departure from existing roles and requirements.