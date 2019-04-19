IAI launches Opal system

Israel Aerospace Industries has launched its new Opal system for establishing real time connectivity and data sharing between different platforms - including manned and unmanned - in the battlefield.

The system is based on the formation of a decentralised communication cloud for all members on the ground, in the air and at sea, to allow users to exchange relevant information for a shared situational picture. The system relies on a secure communication network that connects different networks and platforms without fixed base stations.

The system generates and shares a common operating picture in real time between platforms such as fighter aircraft, UAS, attack helicopters, tanks, ships, C2 centres and ground troops; from 5th generation combat aircraft to legacy platforms.

Opal contributes to improved survivability by sharing threat data with air and ground forces, to avoid entry into danger zones. It also enhances flight safety with collision avoidance warning indications which alert pilots of near-collision conditions and provides visual avoidance maneouvers.

The system enables users to develop new operational capabilities and deploy them rapidly without having to change hardware or aircraft avionics software blocks.