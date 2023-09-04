To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Is the Pentagon ready to confront biological threats?

4th September 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The DoD plans to increase CBRN training and exercises for the US armed forces. (Photo: USAF)

The Pentagon recently released its Biodefense Posture Review and has also requested over $1 billion in its FY2024 budget proposal to fund capabilities and readiness to face chemical and biological threats.

The interest of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in biological and chemical weapons alongside issues exposed by the outbreak of COVID-19 have raised questions about whether the US military is prepared to deter this type of threat.

The recently released DoD Biodefense Posture Review (BPR) warns that biological incidents ‘risk undermining DoD’s ability to successfully achieve objectives’ of the National Defense Strategy (NDS).

The paper also noted that ‘developments in biological technology are driving an increase in the scope and diversity of biothreats that DoD could face in the next decade’ and the department ‘must take the threat

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us