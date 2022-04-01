India tests MRSAM and other missiles

India conducted four successful tests of the medium-range MRSAM air defence system on 27 and 30 March.

The four launches comprised two from an army mobile land-based system and two for the Indian Navy’s (IN) naval-based system. The MRSAM is a collaboration between India’s Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

IAI said in a statement: ‘The interceptions were carried out in an operational setting against various scenarios, at different interception ranges [medium and low altitudes], interception heights and challenging angles.’

The tests were carried out by the military, alongside DRDO and IAI engineers. The MRSAM