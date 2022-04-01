To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India tests MRSAM and other missiles

1st April 2022 - 03:26 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

India conducted two land-based and two naval tests of the MRSAM air defence missile. (DRDO)

India has an active missile programme, working both with the Israelis and developing ballistic missiles indigenously.

India conducted four successful tests of the medium-range MRSAM air defence system on 27 and 30 March.

The four launches comprised two from an army mobile land-based system and two for the Indian Navy’s (IN) naval-based system. The MRSAM is a collaboration between India’s Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

IAI said in a statement: ‘The interceptions were carried out in an operational setting against various scenarios, at different interception ranges [medium and low altitudes], interception heights and challenging angles.’

The tests were carried out by the military, alongside DRDO and IAI engineers. The MRSAM

