To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IAI signs missile contracts with India

10th April 2017 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed contracts worth nearly $2 billion with India to supply air defence missile systems, the company announced on 6 April.

Under a single contract worth over $1.6 billion the company will provide its Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) to the Indian Army. In a separate deal, IAI will also supply a Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) for the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier.

MRSAM is an air and missile defence system that provides protection against aerial threats. The system includes an advanced phased-array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and missiles with advanced RF seekers.

The MRSAM system was jointly developed by IAI and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation for the Indian Army.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us