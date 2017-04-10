IAI signs missile contracts with India
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed contracts worth nearly $2 billion with India to supply air defence missile systems, the company announced on 6 April.
Under a single contract worth over $1.6 billion the company will provide its Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) to the Indian Army. In a separate deal, IAI will also supply a Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) for the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier.
MRSAM is an air and missile defence system that provides protection against aerial threats. The system includes an advanced phased-array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and missiles with advanced RF seekers.
The MRSAM system was jointly developed by IAI and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation for the Indian Army.
