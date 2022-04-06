India scraps numerous approved overseas defence buys

India’s MoD has terminated nine overseas projects worth INR466.95 billion ($6.18 billion), to prioritise indigenisation of Indian military equipment.

Junior Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt told parliament on 1 April that local industry would be tasked with designing and developing 18 ‘major platforms’ under the MoD’s self-reliance initiative to reduce imports.

Bhatt did not classify them, nor did he identify, for national security reasons, which programmes had been scrapped.

However, industry officials said they included the purchase of Indian Coast Guard utility helicopters, quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles, VSHORADS, all-terrain vehicles, small arms and upgrades on T-72M1 and T-90S tanks.

