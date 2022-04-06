India scraps numerous approved overseas defence buys

Bulgarian procurement ambitions blend old plans with new projects
Undaunted by previous problems in attempting to acquire F-16s and IFVs, Bulgaria has unveiled an ambitious new set of procurement priorities.
India’s MoD has terminated nine overseas projects worth INR466.95 billion ($6.18 billion), to prioritise indigenisation of Indian military equipment.
Junior Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt told parliament on 1 April that local industry would be tasked with designing and developing 18 ‘major platforms’ under the MoD’s self-reliance initiative to reduce imports.
Bhatt did not classify them, nor did he identify, for national security reasons, which programmes had been scrapped.
However, industry officials said they included the purchase of Indian Coast Guard utility helicopters, quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles, VSHORADS, all-terrain vehicles, small arms and upgrades on T-72M1 and T-90S tanks.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Undaunted by previous problems in attempting to acquire F-16s and IFVs, Bulgaria has unveiled an ambitious new set of procurement priorities.
The latest THAAD contract modification will see Lockheed Martin produce more interceptors and one-shot devices for the DoD and Saudi Arabia.
Revolutionary HF high-power transmitters with 5 kW/10 kW output power, liquid cooled and HF wideband capability from Rohde & Schwarz meet all BLOS requirements.
Following the signing of contracts to purchase French-built frigates and fighter jets, Greece has signed agreements with MBDA for the supply of naval and aerial weaponry.
France has been less vocal than other European countries in providing military aid to embattled Ukraine, although it has reacted swiftly to deploy ground, air and sea assets to protect NATO allies.
The latest divestment of a RUAG defence business aligns with the Swiss group’s strategy of focusing on the space domain and also dovetails with Australian aims to improve sovereign industrial capabilities.