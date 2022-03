On 25 March, the Indian Army issued an RfP for 18 articulated all-terrain vehicles (AATV) suitable for operations ‘over varied terrain like snow, desert and slush’ at altitudes up to 18,000ft.

The RfP document comprised 95 pages, outlining specifications for vehicles to be obtained under the Buy (Indian) category of the country’s procurement regulations. This stipulates that at least 60% of their content will be Indian-produced.

The Indian Army will operate them in both mountainous and marshy areas. This can be deducted from the fact that the RfP requires 12 vehicles be delivered to Nimu in mountainous Ladakh near the