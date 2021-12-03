I/ITSEC highlights, carrier supply chain issues and will FCAS/Tempest merge? (Podcast)

Lockheed Martin contracted for additional LRASMs
The USAF-awarded contract to Lockheed Martin increases Lot Four and Lot Five Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) production.
The new system addresses US Army aviation channel capacity and waveform needs.
Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, outlined NATO’s next Strategic Concept document at the Riga Public Diplomacy Conference on 30 November.
Experience gained in Turkey during the development of the KTJ-3200 turbojet engine may accelerate the design and construction of the new Arat engine, which will have lower fuel consumption and higher thrust.
Despite not discussing different industrial scenarios with BAE Systems should FCAS and Tempest merge, Airbus has stated it will overcome any changes should the two programmes ever become one.
The Global Posture Review, released on 29 November, will inform the next iteration of the US National Defense Strategy.