To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • I/ITSEC highlights, carrier supply chain issues and will FCAS/Tempest merge? (Podcast)

I/ITSEC highlights, carrier supply chain issues and will FCAS/Tempest merge? (Podcast)

3rd December 2021 - 12:01 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

I/ITSEC 2021 expo takes place in Orland, Florida (Photo credit: I/ITSEC)

Welcome to Episode 48 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and more.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users