IAI delivers first sets of F-16 aerostructures
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has delivered the first sets of F-16 aerostructures manufactured at the company's reopened assembly line, with components handed over to Lockheed Martin at a ceremony to mark the occasion.
Components handed over include conformal fuel tanks.
In a 12 June statement, IAI added that it had delivered its 200th F-35 fighter aircraft wing set to Lockheed Martin.
'IAI is scheduled to produce a total of 811 pairs of F-35A wings, with a potential value of over $2 billion by 2034, following a contract signed in 2011,' the manufacturer noted.
'IAI is operating a state-of-the-art F-35 wing production line, inaugurated in 2014, while continuously investing in automated systems, advanced infrastructures and technologies necessary to meet the aircraft's innovative design.
'The wings' upper and lower skins are made of composite materials, unique to the F-35, also made by IAI as part of the production contracts.'
