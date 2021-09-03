IAI returns to building F-16 wings

France eyes hot-weather operations for upgraded Mirage 2000Ds
Mirage 2000D RMW aircraft have been tested in Djibouti, with a view to deploy them on operational missions from Niger in 2022.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on 2 September that it has reopened F-16 wing production for Lockheed Martin, using an assembly line established in the 1980s.
IAI stated that it reactivated the production line following ‘increased worldwide demand’ for the F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft (also known as the F-16V).
The wings will be sent from Israel to the F-16 final assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina.
‘Resuming the production of F-16 wings is a continuation of a decades-long cooperation of manufacturing aerostructures for Lockheed Martin customers,’ said IAI CEO Boaz Levy.
The IAI assembly centre in Israel also produces wings for the T-38 Talon and outer wing boxes for the F-35 Lightning II.
Mirage 2000D RMW aircraft have been tested in Djibouti, with a view to deploy them on operational missions from Niger in 2022.
Two days of flights between the UK and the Netherlands were part of a broader capability demonstration programme.
Kazakhstan becomes the latest country to order the A400M.
The Italian Army’s LUH will be the first recipient of Leonardo’s new Multi Aperture Infrared warning system.
The ministers of defence of Germany and France signed an agreement to create a binational squadron and a training centre in the Évreux Air Base. IOC is expected to be achieved in late 2021 with FOC to follow in 2024.
Imagine the scene: You have just been tasked for a CASEVAC mission. The objective is to extract seven troops and a casualty from the battlefield. You need to get to the extraction point quickly and leave just as fast. The enemy are closing in on the ground forces, and to add to the pressure, the weather is deteriorating.