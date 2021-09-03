IAI returns to building F-16 wings

IAI has reactivated an F-16 wing production line. (Photo: IAI) ​

Israeli F-16 wing production line established in the 1980s resumes work.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on 2 September that it has reopened F-16 wing production for Lockheed Martin, using an assembly line established in the 1980s.

IAI stated that it reactivated the production line following ‘increased worldwide demand’ for the F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft (also known as the F-16V).

The wings will be sent from Israel to the F-16 final assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina.

‘Resuming the production of F-16 wings is a continuation of a decades-long cooperation of manufacturing aerostructures for Lockheed Martin customers,’ said IAI CEO Boaz Levy.

The IAI assembly centre in Israel also produces wings for the T-38 Talon and outer wing boxes for the F-35 Lightning II.