To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Should the Ukraine war give China pause for thought? (Opinion)

16th March 2022 - 23:12 GMT | by The Geobukseon in Indo-Pacific

RSS

Russian and Chinese troops train together during last year’s Zapad 2021 exercise. (Russian MoD Press Service)

China is propping up Russia, refusing to denounce its ally for the invasion of Ukraine. The war will also help shape Xi's plans to conquer Taiwan.

There is conjecture about China’s foreknowledge of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Still, there is no doubt that President Vladimir Putin and Chairman Xi Jinping met in Beijing last month to sign the China-Russia Comprehensive Partnership of Coordination for a New Era. It is a partnership with ‘no limits’, they said.

Xi and Putin have met 38 times since 2013, the two strongmen building rapport as they seek to help their respective nations take their ‘rightful places’ on the world stage. Reflecting their mutual respect, Putin waited four days until after the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded before invading Ukraine.

In a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us