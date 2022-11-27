How new Portuguese defence doctrine will impact future procurement

Aiming at preparing its armed forces to face current and future threats, Portugal is currently working on updating its National Defence Strategic Concept (CEDN) and the Military Programming Law.

The new documents will define the country’s defence priorities as well as shape future acquisition and modernisation programmes.

During a seminar conducted by the National Defense Institute on 17 November, the Minister of National Defence, Helena Carreiras,​​ pointed out that the country is aware of ‘the scale of new threats that can emerge from fast-changing scenarios'.

‘Our overall response as a state needs to be strategic at its core in