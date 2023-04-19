Why the US cannot overcome Russia and Chinese hypersonic weapons

The risks posed by hypersonic weapons and Russian and Chinese advances in this realm have been a concern for the US and are pushing the Pentagon towards developing and improving its missile defence capabilities.

As hypersonic weapons do not follow a ballistic trajectory and can fly at low altitudes in addition to manoeuvring en route to their target, they challenge existing US defence systems.

A report issued by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) in February noted that both current terrestrial- and space-based sensor architectures are insufficient to identify and track this type of threat.

It stated that ‘terrestrial-based radar