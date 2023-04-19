Why the US cannot overcome Russia and Chinese hypersonic weapons
The risks posed by hypersonic weapons and Russian and Chinese advances in this realm have been a concern for the US and are pushing the Pentagon towards developing and improving its missile defence capabilities.
As hypersonic weapons do not follow a ballistic trajectory and can fly at low altitudes in addition to manoeuvring en route to their target, they challenge existing US defence systems.
A report issued by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) in February noted that both current terrestrial- and space-based sensor architectures are insufficient to identify and track this type of threat.
It stated that ‘terrestrial-based radar
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Japan’s security circumstances prompt it to introduce longer-range missiles
With growing threats such as China and North Korean missiles, Japan is developing long-range, standoff missiles to enhance its deterrence posture.
-
India makes multiple orders, with an emphasis on indigenous production
India awards multiple contracts for desperately needed equipment for all three armed services.
-
China cannot bring peace in Ukraine, Monsieur Macron! (Opinion)
The French president has dangerously aligned himself with Chinese talking points, and seems willing to leave Taiwan to its own fate, according to his recent visit to China.
-
LAAD Defence & Security 2023: what can visitors expect?
An interview with Sergio Jardim, Managing Director of Creative Events, LAAD Defence & Security Organiser
-
US Congress warns: Pentagon's capabilities may not be ready to face future threats
Legislators warn that the DoD has not been funding the right equipment and technology to succeed in tomorrow’s warfare.