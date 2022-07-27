How can Russia respond to Finnish and Swedish entry into NATO? (Opinion)

One of the major geopolitical changes in Europe arising from the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War was the decision by Finland and Sweden to join NATO – despite the fact that one of the Russian pretexts to start the war was the possibility of Ukraine joining the alliance. That fact may make many analysts nervous as they expect a strong reaction from Moscow.

But are hardline options really available, and what is the real Russian position on Sweden and Finland joining NATO? Where is the “red line” for Moscow?

The official Russian reaction to the likely enlargement of NATO in northern Europe