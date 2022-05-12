To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Finland must apply to join NATO ‘without delay’, say president and prime minister

Finland must apply to join NATO ‘without delay’, say president and prime minister

12th May 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Ben Vogel in London

RSS

Finnish soldiers on parade. (Photo: Finnish MoD)

Political, diplomatic and military discussions — undertaken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began — will result in Finland becoming a member of NATO with broad popular support.

The Finnish president and prime minister jointly announced on 12 May that the Scandinavian country ‘must apply for NATO membership without delay’.

The statement from Sauli Niinistö and Sanna Marin confirms for the first time that the extensive political, diplomatic and military discussions undertaken in Finland over recent months will result in the country becoming a member of NATO with broad popular support — a historic shift that was deemed unthinkable until the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

‘As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,’ Niinistö and Marin stated. ‘Finland must apply

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us