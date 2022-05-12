Finland must apply to join NATO ‘without delay’, say president and prime minister

Indo-Pacific 2022: Leidos Australia scoops health support contract
Leidos Australia will oversee a new system to maintain medical data for ADF personnel.
The Finnish president and prime minister jointly announced on 12 May that the Scandinavian country ‘must apply for NATO membership without delay’.
The statement from Sauli Niinistö and Sanna Marin confirms for the first time that the extensive political, diplomatic and military discussions undertaken in Finland over recent months will result in the country becoming a member of NATO with broad popular support — a historic shift that was deemed unthinkable until the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February.
‘As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,’ Niinistö and Marin stated. ‘Finland must apply
Earlier this year, the MoD published a ten-year equipment plan, notable for being the first not to have a deficit in spending in many years.
A secretive security pact has turned Solomon Islands into potentially a first South Pacific location for a Chinese military base. But would such a base be an asset or a liability?
As the USAF tinkers with F-15EX production plans, Boeing could be faced with difficult industrial base decisions.
This year’s Victory Day parade in Moscow turned out to be the opposite of what was expected.
While offsets are one way of upskilling the domestic industry, most foreign OEMs find India's policy unnecessarily difficult and full of risks.