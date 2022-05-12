Finland must apply to join NATO ‘without delay’, say president and prime minister

The Finnish president and prime minister jointly announced on 12 May that the Scandinavian country ‘must apply for NATO membership without delay’.

The statement from Sauli Niinistö and Sanna Marin confirms for the first time that the extensive political, diplomatic and military discussions undertaken in Finland over recent months will result in the country becoming a member of NATO with broad popular support — a historic shift that was deemed unthinkable until the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

‘As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,’ Niinistö and Marin stated. ‘Finland must apply