Honeywell deal aims to improve ‘mission readiness’ of Indonesia’s armed forces

Honeywell will collaborate on a number of initiatives to enhance the Indonesian Armed Forces' mission readiness after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI).

The two companies will explore opportunities to establish a robust aerospace supply chain in Indonesia, with the US conglomerate providing support to the Indonesian defence industry by offering additional maintenance services, parts upgrades and manufacturing support.

According to Matt Milas, president – defense and aerospace at Honeywell, the collaboration with PTDI will support the Indonesian Armed Forces’ modernization and readiness efforts.

‘This MOU reflects our long-standing commitment to Indonesia and our desire to contribute to its self-reliance and technological advancement,’ Milas remarked. ‘We believe that this will contribute greatly to the promising growth of the aerospace and defence industry in Asia-Pacific.’

PTDI will expand its cooperation and localise maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in Indonesia for Honeywell contents on numerous platforms. The two companies will collaborate on Retrofit, Modification, and Upgrade (RMU) opportunities for global customers.

Over the next five year, the ambitious Indonesian company has declared its aim of attaining a ‘business value of up to US$65 million from different OEMs’.

PTDI president director Gita Amperiawan remarked: ‘PTDI is honoured to work with Honeywell to tap into its expertise and solutions for our current and future programs. This partnership enables us to spearhead the development of the aerospace industry in Indonesia and become a major MRO and aerostructures player in the Asia-Pacific region, in line with our ambition.’

The MOU was signed at Indonesia’s embassy in Washington DC. Honeywell, which has worked within the Indonesian aerospace industry for four decades, has collaborated with PTDI since 2015.