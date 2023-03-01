Honeywell seals F-35 and Hawk jet support deals for Asia-Pacific region

Honeywell and BAE Systems Australia announced a new partnership at the 2023 Australian International Airshow (Avalon) that will provide aircraft parts and component repair services for the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) Hawk 127 fleet.

The non-exclusive, five-year agreement will support maintenance, repair and overhaul of the jet trainers as part of the RAAF's military modernisation programme.

Honeywell Aerospace's senior customer business manager, Carlo Malatesta, expressed confidence in future collaboration between the Australia and UK markets.

‘As Honeywell Yeovil and Bournemouth in the United Kingdom will support these repairs, we are confident in future opportunities for collaboration between the Australian