To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Indonesia receives two minehunters and makes progresses on two Arrowhead 140 frigates

Indonesia receives two minehunters and makes progresses on two Arrowhead 140 frigates

5th September 2023 - 04:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Indonesian Navy has received its two German-built mine countermeasures vessels. (Photo: TNI-AL)

Two German-built minehunters have been accepted into the Indonesian navy, while PT PAL is busy building two new frigates for the Indonesian Navy.

The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) commissioned two 62m-long mine countermeasures vessels (MCMV) – KRI Pulau Fani (731) and KRI Pulau Fanildo (732) – in Surabaya on 14 August.

At their induction ceremony, the MCMVs participated in a sail-past alongside five KCR-60M fast attack craft and the trimaran KRI Golok. They had been transported by sea from Bremerhaven, Germany, to Indonesia via the heavy load carrier Combi Dock I.

The new vessels have been allocated to the minesweeper unit of the 2nd Fleet Command, headquartered in Surabaya, East Java.

The boats had been ordered from Abeking & Rasmussen under a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us