Indonesia receives two minehunters and makes progresses on two Arrowhead 140 frigates

The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) commissioned two 62m-long mine countermeasures vessels (MCMV) – KRI Pulau Fani (731) and KRI Pulau Fanildo (732) – in Surabaya on 14 August.

At their induction ceremony, the MCMVs participated in a sail-past alongside five KCR-60M fast attack craft and the trimaran KRI Golok. They had been transported by sea from Bremerhaven, Germany, to Indonesia via the heavy load carrier Combi Dock I.

The new vessels have been allocated to the minesweeper unit of the 2nd Fleet Command, headquartered in Surabaya, East Java.

