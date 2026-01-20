High tension in the High North – a wake-up call for NATO’s future Arctic defence efforts?
As security tensions bubble and roil in the High North and Arctic, the spotlight is once again on NATO and its capabilities to protect the region as the US ramps up pressure on Greenland.
With the defence of Greenland a “common concern” for the whole of NATO according to Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen, the Danish Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it would work with a number of Arctic and European allies on how “increased presence and exercise activity in the Arctic can be implemented in practice” and noted that it planned to build upon its 2025 exercise activities.

More from Defence Notes
Venezuela prepares personnel and equipment for a potential second US attack
Defence Minister Gen Vladimir Padrino López has declared that the Venezuelan armed forces “will continue to employ all its available capabilities for military defence”.
As the new year starts, the UK defence spending delay continues
The UK’s defence spending commitments remain uncertain as the government’s Defence Investment Plan, which had been due by the end of 2025, is yet to be published.
How might European countries look to tackle drone incursions?
Disruption of infrastructure in Europe, whether by cyberattack, physical damage to pipelines or uncrewed aerial vehicles flying over major airports, as has happened more recently, is on the rise. What is the most effective way of countering the aerial aspect of this not-so-open warfare?
Taiwan approved for $11 billion weapon purchase from US
The US State Department’s approval of a multi-billion-dollar sale of weapons to Taiwan includes tactical mission networks equipment, uncrewed aerial systems, artillery rocket systems and self-propelled howitzers as well as anti-tank guided missiles.
Ireland spells out $2.3 billion shopping list in five-year defence spending plan
Ireland’s multi-annual investment in capital defence spending is set to rise from €300m in 2026 to €360m in 2029–2030 with major upgrades across land, air, maritime and cyber domains.
Canada to deepen integration of multi-domain capabilities to strengthen its defences
The Canadian Department of National Defence has created new organisations to manage the procurement and integration of all-domain solutions and allocated US$258.33 million to strengthen production capacities.