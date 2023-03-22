To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HAL is major beneficiary of latest Indian procurement approvals

22nd March 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Whether the Indian Navy likes it or not, the path has been cleared for HAL to build Dhruv naval helicopters. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

India has approved millions of dollars in new military purchases, most of which will go to public sector companies.

On 16 March, India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved proposals cumulatively worth INR705 billion ($8.53 billion) for the nation’s armed forces and coast guard.

The acceptances of necessity included some 225 BrahMos extended-range cruise missiles (to arm Project 15B destroyers and Project 17A frigates, amongst others), shipborne Shakti EW systems and maritime utility helicopters for the Indian Navy (IN).

Worth INR560 billion, the IN is receiving the lion’s share of this round of approvals.

Although helicopter numbers were not listed, this approval is believed to be for 60 naval helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). This indicates that the

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

