HAL is major beneficiary of latest Indian procurement approvals

On 16 March, India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved proposals cumulatively worth INR705 billion ($8.53 billion) for the nation’s armed forces and coast guard.

The acceptances of necessity included some 225 BrahMos extended-range cruise missiles (to arm Project 15B destroyers and Project 17A frigates, amongst others), shipborne Shakti EW systems and maritime utility helicopters for the Indian Navy (IN).

Worth INR560 billion, the IN is receiving the lion’s share of this round of approvals.

Although helicopter numbers were not listed, this approval is believed to be for 60 naval helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). This indicates that the