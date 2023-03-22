HAL is major beneficiary of latest Indian procurement approvals
On 16 March, India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved proposals cumulatively worth INR705 billion ($8.53 billion) for the nation’s armed forces and coast guard.
The acceptances of necessity included some 225 BrahMos extended-range cruise missiles (to arm Project 15B destroyers and Project 17A frigates, amongst others), shipborne Shakti EW systems and maritime utility helicopters for the Indian Navy (IN).
Worth INR560 billion, the IN is receiving the lion’s share of this round of approvals.
Although helicopter numbers were not listed, this approval is believed to be for 60 naval helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). This indicates that the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Why UK defence still faces an uncertain future and difficult decisions
Despite the additional funding promised this week, the UK armed forces still look set to face cutbacks, and maintaining international commitments to AUKUS and GCAP may limit the options for other programmes.
-
What's the deal with defence procurement? (podcast)
This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, senior naval reporter Harry Lye and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann chat with Professor John Louth.
-
How the Chinese balloon incident will impact future US air threat detection
Although the Pentagon claims that current systems can detect this type of threat, it has confirmed that measures will be taken in order to maintain the US's edge over its adversaries.
-
UK and France target 2030 for future cruise missile, seek commonality on future fighter weapons
The UK and France aim to deliver a new cruise missile in 2030 as part of the MBDA-led Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) project.