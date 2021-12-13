Lockheed Martin fighter dominance reaches new heights with Finland F-35 selection

General Atomics unveils its newest UAS
General Atomics has unveiled its newest UAS, the Mojave, which first flew this September.
Finland has selected Lockheed Martin’s F-35 for the country’s €9.4 billion ($10.9 billion) HX programme, bolstering the manufacturer’s remarkable European procurement track record.
The decision means Finland will now order 64 F-35A CTOL Block 4 standard jets to replace ageing Boeing F/A-18 C/D Hornets, with initial deliveries of the new aircraft set to begin in 2026.
Setting out the reasons behind the selection of the F-35A, Finland explained that the fifth-generation fighter was ‘the best’ in the category of military capability and met security of supply, industrial participation and affordability requirements.
‘The F-35 operating and sustainment costs …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
General Atomics has unveiled its newest UAS, the Mojave, which first flew this September.
A third C-130 will be transferred to the Royal Jordanian Air Force in January 2022 under the C-130 Ramp-to-Ramp programme.
The first pair of 28 Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3A aircraft for the Kuwait Air Force are set to arrive in the country on 14 December.
The UAV Leasing Company and HD Helicopters agree to jointly sell and lease helicopters to governmental agencies.
Australia is looking to purchase new UH-60s to replace its troubled NH90-based Taipans, even as its older S-70A-9s are finally withdrawn.
Series production of the BrahMos-A missile is now ready to commence, after a successful test firing this month.