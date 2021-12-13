Lockheed Martin fighter dominance reaches new heights with Finland F-35 selection

Finland has selected Lockheed Martin’s F-35 for the country’s €9.4 billion ($10.9 billion) HX programme, bolstering the manufacturer’s remarkable European procurement track record.

The decision means Finland will now order 64 F-35A CTOL Block 4 standard jets to replace ageing Boeing F/A-18 C/D Hornets, with initial deliveries of the new aircraft set to begin in 2026.

Setting out the reasons behind the selection of the F-35A, Finland explained that the fifth-generation fighter was ‘the best’ in the category of military capability and met security of supply, industrial participation and affordability requirements.

‘The F-35 operating and sustainment costs …