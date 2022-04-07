First serial production Gripen Es for FAB fly in Brazil

India to adopt JDAM ER for Tejas
India will buy JDAM ER bomb kits from the US for the first time.
The initial pair of serial production Gripen E single-seat fighters for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) arrived in the country on 1 April, manufacturer Saab announced on 6 April.
Saab added that the two aircraft (designated F-39 Gripen by the FAB) completed a 50-minute maiden flight in Brazil on 6 April.
The Gripens flew from Navegantes International Airport to the Gripen Flight Test Center at the Embraer plant in Gavião Peixoto.
Brazil ordered 36 Gripen E/F aircraft in 2014 for SEK 39.3 billion ($5.72 billion).
‘The new fighters will remain at the Gripen Flight Test Center until the aircraft obtain the Military Type Certificate,’ Saab noted in a statement. Afterwards, they will be transferred to Anápolis for the final stages of the delivery phase.
‘Brazil actively participates in the development, flight test campaign and production of fighter jets, as part of the broad technology transfer package to the Brazilian defence industry,’ said Jonas Hjelm, SVP and head of the Aeronautics business unit at Saab.
India will buy JDAM ER bomb kits from the US for the first time.
Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
Approval to produce indigenous combat helicopters has been a long time coming for HAL, but it now has a green light for limited series production.
As NATO's existing E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft are set to retire in 2035, the alliance plans to introduce a new networked ISR capability across all domains.
Reigniting emotions from the cancellation of its submarine programme last year, Australia has now done much the same with its planned Reaper buy from the US.
Leonardo is providing a C-27J aircraft under a government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia.