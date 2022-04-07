First serial production Gripen Es for FAB fly in Brazil

The initial pair of serial production Gripen E single-seat fighters for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) arrived in the country on 1 April, manufacturer Saab announced on 6 April.

Saab added that the two aircraft (designated F-39 Gripen by the FAB) completed a 50-minute maiden flight in Brazil on 6 April.

The Gripens flew from Navegantes International Airport to the Gripen Flight Test Center at the Embraer plant in Gavião Peixoto.

Brazil ordered 36 Gripen E/F aircraft in 2014 for SEK 39.3 billion ($5.72 billion).

‘The new fighters will remain at the Gripen Flight Test Center until the aircraft obtain the Military Type Certificate,’ Saab noted in a statement. Afterwards, they will be transferred to Anápolis for the final stages of the delivery phase.

‘Brazil actively participates in the development, flight test campaign and production of fighter jets, as part of the broad technology transfer package to the Brazilian defence industry,’ said Jonas Hjelm, SVP and head of the Aeronautics business unit at Saab.