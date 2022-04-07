To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

First serial production Gripen Es for FAB fly in Brazil

7th April 2022 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

One of the two Gripen E fighters, pictured on 6 April. (Photo: FAB/Sgt Müller Marin)

The FAB now awaits military certification for the first two serial production Gripen fighter aircraft out of 36 ordered from Saab.

The initial pair of serial production Gripen E single-seat fighters for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) arrived in the country on 1 April, manufacturer Saab announced on 6 April.

Saab added that the two aircraft (designated F-39 Gripen by the FAB) completed a 50-minute maiden flight in Brazil on 6 April.

The Gripens flew from Navegantes International Airport to the Gripen Flight Test Center at the Embraer plant in Gavião Peixoto.

Brazil ordered 36 Gripen E/F aircraft in 2014 for SEK 39.3 billion ($5.72 billion).

‘The new fighters will remain at the Gripen Flight Test Center until the aircraft obtain the Military Type Certificate,’ Saab noted in a statement. Afterwards, they will be transferred to Anápolis for the final stages of the delivery phase.

‘Brazil actively participates in the development, flight test campaign and production of fighter jets, as part of the broad technology transfer package to the Brazilian defence industry,’ said Jonas Hjelm, SVP and head of the Aeronautics business unit at Saab.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us