India’s military integration drive faces interoperability hurdles
India’s military leadership is increasingly concerned about the integration of its diverse arsenal of Russian, Western and indigenous military systems into a joint combat network spanning air, sea, space and land. Many of these systems were never designed to work seamlessly together, complicating efforts to improve situational awareness, accelerate decision-making and coordinate strikes.
China has arguably become a principal driver of this requirement. Its military modernisation has focused on linking satellites, aircraft, ships, missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), while Pakistan has benefited from growing standardisation around Chinese systems. For India, success hinges on integrating its diverse platforms into a
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