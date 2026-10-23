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Canada assesses security equipment changes for Polar Icebreaker Imnaryuaq

23rd October 2026 - 09:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A composite of the CCG polar icebreaker. (Photo: Seaspan Shipyards)

The Canadian Department of National Defence is evaluating communications and reconnaissance changes for CCGS Imnaryuaq’s expanded maritime security role, while retaining its 2032 acceptance target.

Canada is reviewing the communications and reconnaissance requirements for the Canadian Coast Guard’s (CCG) future Polar Icebreaker CCGS Imnaryuaq, the Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed to Shephard.

The potential modifications result from Bill C-12 (Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act) and the 2025 transition of the CCG from the umbrella of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to the DND.

Both the legislation and the change in leadership expanded the branch’s mission sets and responsibilities to support the protection of the country’s territorial waters.

Under this expanded mandate, the future platform will have to

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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