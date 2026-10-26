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Quantum Systems details 480km/h Ukrainian interceptor as production scales up

26th October 2026 - 16:08 GMT | by Kim Moore in Liverpool, UK

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The SPYS interceptor drone developed by Quantum WIY Industries. (Photo: Quantum Systems)

Quantum Systems’s Ukraine-made interceptor SPYS is thought to cost approximately 10 times less than Russia’s jet-powered uncrewed aerial systems and is being produced at scale.

An interceptor uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by Quantum Systems’s German-Ukrainian joint venture Quantum WIY Industries (QWI) can reach a maximum flight speed of 480km/h and has a flight range of up to 33km with payload, company spokesperson Paul Strobel told Shephard.

Ukraine-based QWI is manufacturing the system, known as SPYS, to intercept Russian UAVs. The interceptors are backed by a financing package announced on 4 October 2026 by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Germany is financing “several tens of thousands” of the counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) interceptor, according to Quantum Systems, as part of its military aid package for the winter

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Kim Moore

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Kim Moore

Kim Moore has worked as a journalist and editor for more than 20 years, covering …

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