Quantum Systems details 480km/h Ukrainian interceptor as production scales up
An interceptor uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by Quantum Systems’s German-Ukrainian joint venture Quantum WIY Industries (QWI) can reach a maximum flight speed of 480km/h and has a flight range of up to 33km with payload, company spokesperson Paul Strobel told Shephard.
Ukraine-based QWI is manufacturing the system, known as SPYS, to intercept Russian UAVs. The interceptors are backed by a financing package announced on 4 October 2026 by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Germany is financing “several tens of thousands” of the counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) interceptor, according to Quantum Systems, as part of its military aid package for the winter
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