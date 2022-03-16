German MoD mulls military equipment shopping list

Following the announcement of the €100 billion ($111.69 billion) fund for defence by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the German MoD is working to generate a list of urgently needed capabilities.

Having already announced its intention to acquire the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet to replace the Tornado in its nuclear sharing role, Berlin’s shopping list also includes armed UAVs and a replacement heavy-lift helicopter.

On 15 March, Shephard reported on Germany’s selection of the F-35A and the Eurofighter Electronic Combat Role (ECR) variant to fill fighter jet requirements.

A spokeswoman for the German MoD told Shephard the department was pleased with the defence budget endowment, adding that the current planning of projects was not designed for additional funding, so ‘a new prioritisation must be carried out promptly'.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has instructed the Inspector-General of the Bundeswehr to generate a ‘list of urgently needed capabilities backed by projects'.

The spokeswoman added: ‘The declared aim is to ensure that material reaches the soldiers more quickly.’

Shephard was told that priority had been given to improving ‘personal equipment and clothing’ and that planning for new capabilities had begun, but concrete projects could not be named.

The spokeswoman added: ‘Irrespective of this, we are of course sticking to the current planning of important projects — which we urgently need.

‘These include, for example, the heavy transport helicopter as successor to the outdated CH-53, the Tornado successor and the arming of drones.’

Previously, Der Spiegel reported that a German MoD memo said funding would be given to several multinational projects, including strategic air transport capabilities, frigates and landing platform projects with the Netherlands; the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) tank project; and a joint programme with Norway for new Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarines, among others.

According to the memo, around €20 billion is likely to be earmarked for new munitions and €2 billion for new corvettes.

A rendering of the Type 212CD submarine. (Photo: thyssenkrupp Marine Systems)

Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) research analyst Sam Cranny-Evans told Shephard that he expects Germany to put a greater focus on air defence moving forward, given Russia’s extensive use of precision-guided missiles to destroy ‘military, military-industrial and civilian infrastructure’ during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Cranny-Evans added: ‘It would be very hard for any country to provide comprehensive cover against this type of threat, but the war in Ukraine suggests that Germany may want to increase its efforts in this direction.’

According to Der Spiegel, the memo directed funds to modernise Patriot air defence systems and the multinational Twister air defence project.

Cranny-Evans said a secondary aspect could be the ‘continued and expanded funding’ for the German Bundeswehr digital soldier effort known as the Enhanced Future Infantryman System (IdZ-ES).

He added: ‘The war in Ukraine indicates the primacy of conventional warfare and the geographical scope that can be entailed. This presents challenges for European forces that have down-sized and sacrificed mass for a reliance upon boutique technological capabilities.

‘This in and of itself is probably fine, providing that all of the assets can be connected and coordinated effectively to put those assets to their best use.’

Finally, Cranny-Evans said another element could be the roll-out of the Trophy active protection system, adding that while Ukraine has not taught the world anything new about the vulnerability of MBTs and other armoured vehicles, it has ‘re-emphasised’ lessons and brought discussions back to the forefront of minds.

Cranny-Evans noted: ‘I would expect a wider roll-out of Trophy and possibly consideration of an APS for the Bundeswehr’s IFVs and APCs as well.’

Last year, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and General Dynamics European Land Systems announced a JV to market the Trophy APS in Europe.

Germany is procuring the APS to fit on its Leopard 2A6A3 MBTs.

Cranny-Evans added: ‘Germany already has programmes underway in these areas, and its air defence capabilities are more substantial than some other NATO states. However, I think it is possible that the additional funds will be used to accelerate these programmes and their delivery, or expand them significantly.

‘The tension will be whether the money goes to fund new things – an F-35 or armed UAV purchase for instance – or clearing the projects that Germany already has in place.’

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered a significant shift in German policy, with Scholz on 27 February also announcing Berlin would begin spending at least 2% of GDP on defence.

The increase would likely make Germany the largest defence spender in Europe unless the UK increases its spending – something MPs from across the political spectrum are pushing for.