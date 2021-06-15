Sikorsky appeal puts German heavy-lift competition in limbo

An appeal by Sikorsky to have the German heavy-lift helicopter competition reinstated in its original guise means that alternative plans drawn up by the German MoD are on hold for at least three months and could potentially be scrapped altogether.

Despite the 1st Federal Public Procurement Tribunal throwing out Sikorsky’s request to force the German MoD into restarting the tender process on 9 March — after offers from industry were well above Berlin’s budget and the competition subsequently cancelled — the manufacturer has sought to have that decision overturned with an appeal to be heard by the Düsseldorf ...