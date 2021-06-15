Sikorsky appeal puts German heavy-lift competition in limbo

Australia grounds its MRH90 fleet
European-built helicopters have an unenviably poor reputation in the ADF, a sentiment exacerbated by the latest grounding of the MRH90.
An appeal by Sikorsky to have the German heavy-lift helicopter competition reinstated in its original guise means that alternative plans drawn up by the German MoD are on hold for at least three months and could potentially be scrapped altogether.
Despite the 1st Federal Public Procurement Tribunal throwing out Sikorsky’s request to force the German MoD into restarting the tender process on 9 March — after offers from industry were well above Berlin’s budget and the competition subsequently cancelled — the manufacturer has sought to have that decision overturned with an appeal to be heard by the Düsseldorf ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
European-built helicopters have an unenviably poor reputation in the ADF, a sentiment exacerbated by the latest grounding of the MRH90.
OEM Boeing will remanufacture 12 AH-64E helicopters for the US Army by October 2024.
MD Helicopters has been awarded two independent contract awards worth $43.9 million from the US Army to conduct work in Afghanistan.
Bell Textron and Northrop Grumman integrate new data link into Viper.
Ten of 16 new Chinooks on order for Singapore will be based in Oakey, Australia, with support provided by Boeing Defence Australia.
The first H160 is being assembled for French Navy search and rescue missions.