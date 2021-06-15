To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Helicopter

Sikorsky appeal puts German heavy-lift competition in limbo

15th June 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

A pair of CH-53K King Stallions take flight. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Germany's heavy-lift helicopter plans have taken another unexpected twist, with future developments hinging on a decision from the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court.

An appeal by Sikorsky to have the German heavy-lift helicopter competition reinstated in its original guise means that alternative plans drawn up by the German MoD are on hold for at least three months and could potentially be scrapped altogether.

Despite the 1st Federal Public Procurement Tribunal throwing out Sikorsky’s request to force the German MoD into restarting the tender process on 9 March — after offers from industry were well above Berlin’s budget and the competition subsequently cancelled — the manufacturer has sought to have that decision overturned with an appeal to be heard by the Düsseldorf ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Helicopter

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users