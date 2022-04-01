France offers low-key support for Ukrainian cause

While other European governments have been quick to highlight their efforts to aid Ukraine with defence equipment shipments, France has been supportive but relatively low-key amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

France reacted very quickly in other ways to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. From the outset (24 February) it deployed fighter patrols supported by A330 MRTT Phénix refuelling aircraft.

One or two NATO patrols with Rafale occur on a daily basis over Poland; these flights last eight hours and the Rafale carries four MICA missiles (two guided by active radar and two IR-guided) plus two Meteor missiles guided by active radar.

No interceptions of Russian aircraft had been required at the time of writing, but valuable intelligence on Russian tactical air deployments over Ukraine has been gathered via the RBE2 AESA radar and SPECTRA self-protection system aboard Rafale.

The French Air and Space Force also conducted SIGINT flights with Gabriel aircraft from Romania to collect intelligence on Russian activity, while E-3F AWACS aircraft also left France repeatedly to carry out surveillance missions in Eastern Europe.

Ground support includes the deployment of 350 troops in Estonia with Leclerc MBTs, VBCIs and VBLs as part of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic states.

In mid-March, France also urgently deployed four Mirage 2000-5 fighters to Estonia, each equipped with six MICA missiles (four radar-guided and two IR-guided). They began operations in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission on 1 April.

In Romania, a total of 550 troops — mainly from the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade and equipped with missiles (MMP, MILAN, Eryx) and AT4CS rocket launchers — joined 300 Belgian troops in a binational battalion and ‘others will join them’, Hélène Duchêne, the French ambassador to NATO said on 17 March.

Most interestingly of all, the French Navy sent to sea three SSBNs (each carrying 16 M-51 ballistic missiles), up to four SSNs and a multi-mission frigate, while the Charles de Gaulle carrier battlegroup was also deployed to the Mediterranean. Carrier-launched Rafale Ms carried out patrols over Romania, Bosnia and Croatia.

Charles de Gaulle is due to return to Toulon in April.

The French government has provided materiel to shore up Ukrainian defences; it refuses to give details, but Shephard understands that aid has included MILAN antitank weapons, protective equipment and EO/IR systems.

While the aforementioned materiel is useful to the Ukrainian war effort, it contrasts with a softer approach from the political elite in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, has been keen to maintain a line of communication with the Kremlin as he portrays himself as an honest broker in search of a ceasefire.

Economic reasons inevitably play into the French political and diplomatic stance: : data from the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators shows that France imports 25% of gas from Russia, less than Germany (50%) but still a significant shortfall if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to shut off supplies.

Additional reporting by Ben Vogel, London