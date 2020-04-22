Finland bars defence officials after drawing HX consultant red line
A select number of former high-ranking military and political officials have been excluded from making direct contact, or acting in a negotiating capacity, with Finland’s MoD for the remainder of the country’s HX Fighter tender.
BAE Systems, Boeing, Dassault, Lockheed Martin and Saab have been using a collection of 22 consultants based in Finland to support their respective aircraft campaigns, but Helsinki has opted to ban them permanently from future talks in order to consolidate fair and transparent decision-making.
Upon request, the Finnish MoD received a list of 13 different consultant, communications and public affairs agencies from the five HX
