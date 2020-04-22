To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Finland bars defence officials after drawing HX consultant red line

22nd April 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

A select number of former high-ranking military and political officials have been excluded from making direct contact, or acting in a negotiating capacity, with Finland’s MoD for the remainder of the country’s HX Fighter tender.

BAE Systems, Boeing, Dassault, Lockheed Martin and Saab have been using a collection of 22 consultants based in Finland to support their respective aircraft campaigns, but Helsinki has opted to ban them permanently from future talks in order to consolidate fair and transparent decision-making.

Upon request, the Finnish MoD received a list of 13 different consultant, communications and public affairs agencies from the five HX

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

