Spanish Army will acquire new sniper rifles

The Spanish Army is to procure 27 new semi-automatic sniper rifles, as it continues efforts to strengthen its small arms inventory.

The service intends to spend around €318,00 ($360,000) to acquire the weapons and accessories.

An army spokesperson told Shephard that it has not yet decided which units will receive the sniper rifles.

The tender was published on 11 June and states that the rifles should be delivered by December 2020.

The 7.62x51mm weapons should be compatible with NATO ammunition. Each rifle must be handed over with four magazines (two with ten cartridges and other two with 20).

