New OMFV plan seeks five-way contest to replace Bradley
The US Army has unveiled details of its new competition for developing an Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), including plans to entice foreign industry participation while relying on digital designs.
The army hopes to fuel a five-way competition to yield a replacement for the Bradley IFV (pictured) by 2027.
Following the decision to reactivate the OMFV effort in February after terminating an initial competition that attracted only a single competitor, the army in March conducted more than 30 one-on-one meetings with industry to help formulate its new acquisition plan.
‘We have seen a robust interest from industry - from
