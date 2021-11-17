EU’s CROWN RF multi-capability project reveals programme details

Launched in July, the CROWN (Combined Radar, Communications, and Electronic Warfare Functions for Military Applications) programme aims to develop Multifunction RF Sensor (MRFS) technology to consolidate radar, EW and communications, executed using a common AESA and backend. The latter will include the MRFS waveform generator and signal processing equipment.

The programme involves seven EU countries and 11 companies and research organisations, with industry participation from Elettronica, Hensoldt, Indra, Leonardo, Onera, Saab and Thales.

Over the next two years CROWN will establish the requirements and architecture for the system, a project spokesperson told Shephard. The architecture includes the system’s …