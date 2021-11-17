EU’s CROWN RF multi-capability project reveals programme details

Dubai Airshow 2021: UAE venture capital fund targets overseas SMEs
The UAE Strategic Development Fund has money to invest in international start-ups.
Launched in July, the CROWN (Combined Radar, Communications, and Electronic Warfare Functions for Military Applications) programme aims to develop Multifunction RF Sensor (MRFS) technology to consolidate radar, EW and communications, executed using a common AESA and backend. The latter will include the MRFS waveform generator and signal processing equipment.
The programme involves seven EU countries and 11 companies and research organisations, with industry participation from Elettronica, Hensoldt, Indra, Leonardo, Onera, Saab and Thales.
Over the next two years CROWN will establish the requirements and architecture for the system, a project spokesperson told Shephard. The architecture includes the system’s …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The UAE Strategic Development Fund has money to invest in international start-ups.
US Space Command (USSPACECOM) has stated that Russia conducted a test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile against its own Cosmos 1408 satellite.
Aircraft engine servicing partnership in UAE includes Trent 772B that powers the A330 MRTT.
Normalised relations between Israel and the UAE have enabled Elbit to take a hitherto unimaginable step.
The investment arm of UAE defence acquisition authority Tawazun now owns 50% of autonomous systems specialist Marakeb Technologies.
CAE’s acquisition of L3Harris’ Military Training business, including Link, brings a storied history of the simulation industry together while paving the way for a bright future.