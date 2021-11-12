Leonardo and Elettronica join forces to support Italian 'sovereign technologies'

Leonardo and Elettronica on 3 November signed a strategic partnership geared towards solving the challenges that Italy, Europe, and countries overseas might face in the field of ‘sovereign technologies’.

In an official announcement accompanying this development, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said: ‘The agreement will enable a significant improvement to be achieved in the industrial and proactive synergy between the two main players in the domestic [Italian] Defence & Security sector.'

Enzo Benigni, CEO and President of Elettronica, Enzo Benigni, commented: ‘This agreement confirms the role of Elettronica as [a] national champion of Electronic Defence systems.’

He added: ‘Moreover, it clearly shows that the wealth …