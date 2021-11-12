To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Leonardo and Elettronica join forces to support Italian 'sovereign technologies'

Leonardo and Elettronica join forces to support Italian 'sovereign technologies'

12th November 2021 - 11:40 GMT | by Noemi Distefano in Manchester

Leonardo and Elettronica signed a partnership in support of sovereign technologies. (Photo: Elettronica)

Leonardo and Elettronica have embarked on a new partnership to address Italian, European and international market needs, with an emphasis on EW.

Leonardo and Elettronica on 3 November signed a strategic partnership geared towards solving the challenges that Italy, Europe, and countries overseas might face in the field of ‘sovereign technologies’.

In an official announcement accompanying this development, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said: ‘The agreement will enable a significant improvement to be achieved in the industrial and proactive synergy between the two main players in the domestic [Italian] Defence & Security sector.'

Enzo Benigni,  CEO and President of Elettronica, Enzo Benigni, commented: ‘This agreement confirms the role of Elettronica as [a] national champion of Electronic Defence systems.’

He added: ‘Moreover, it clearly shows that the wealth …

