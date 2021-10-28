CROWN fosters innovation and technological sovereignty

CROWN aims to lay the foundation for the development and construction of a multifunctional radio frequency system. (Photo: CROWN)

CROWN will make a significant contribution towards building European defence capability and ensuring industrial independence

The European Defense Agency’s CROWN project will address research and technological development activities to produce advanced RF systems and ensure strategic autonomy.

CROWN stands for Combined Radar cOmmunications and electronic Warfare fuNctions, it was launched early this year, in July 2021, under the EU Preparatory Action on Defence Research programme.

Its purpose is to further the development of a European next-generation, multifunction RF system, mainly for airborne surveillance platforms.

The RF system will be based on AESA technology capable of integrating radar, electronic defence and communications functions into a single compact and lightweight item.

The system will be able to be installed in an aircraft nose cone, camouflaged in a fuselage or in an underwing pod on various platforms.

It is a Research Action targeting for TRL 4 that focuses on development until possible testing in the laboratory environment and so will pave the way for future development.

The CROWN consortium is led by Indra and brings together 11 industry leaders from seven EU countries: Thales, ONERA, Hensoldt, FHR, SAAB, FOI, TNO, Leonardo, Elettronica and BPTI.