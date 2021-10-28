CROWN fosters innovation and technological sovereignty

US DoD secures ARTS-V1 SAM threat radar system
Georgia Tech has received a contract to deliver its ARTS-V1 radar systems for training purposes from the US DoD.
The European Defense Agency’s CROWN project will address research and technological development activities to produce advanced RF systems and ensure strategic autonomy.
CROWN stands for Combined Radar cOmmunications and electronic Warfare fuNctions, it was launched early this year, in July 2021, under the EU Preparatory Action on Defence Research programme.
Its purpose is to further the development of a European next-generation, multifunction RF system, mainly for airborne surveillance platforms.
The RF system will be based on AESA technology capable of integrating radar, electronic defence and communications functions into a single compact and lightweight item.
The system will be able to be installed in an aircraft nose cone, camouflaged in a fuselage or in an underwing pod on various platforms.
It is a Research Action targeting for TRL 4 that focuses on development until possible testing in the laboratory environment and so will pave the way for future development.
The CROWN consortium is led by Indra and brings together 11 industry leaders from seven EU countries: Thales, ONERA, Hensoldt, FHR, SAAB, FOI, TNO, Leonardo, Elettronica and BPTI.
More than a year after proposing a package of 20 Eurofighters for Spain under Project Halcon, Airbus still awaits a production contract.
Airbus has put forward new details about the company's involvement in the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Weapons System programme.
After years spent without securing A400M export business, Airbus is optimistic that an order from Kazakhstan will change the fortunes of the programme.
Advanced heat-seeking air-to-air missile to equip RAF Typhoons in 2022 and RAF/RN F-35s in 2024.
US Army awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the replacement of JASSM Control Actuation System.