Europe scraps plan to supply Ukraine with additional fighter jets

A Polish Mig-29 fighter jet takes flight. (Photo: Polish MND)

Contrary to earlier reports, Ukraine will not be receiving additional fighter jets as it looks to stop a Russian invasion that shows no signs of relenting.

Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia have all officially ruled out supplying fighter jets to Ukraine, despite the EU previously committing to such a move.

The three prospective suppliers were the only candidates across Europe which could have supported an urgent request from Kyiv on the basis that they operate fighters common to the Ukrainian Air Force.

All three have MiG-29 fleets while Bulgaria also operates Su-25 aircraft.

‘We are not joining the [Russian-Ukrainian] conflict, NATO is not a party to that conflict,’ said Poland’s President Andrzej Duda during a 1 March press conference at Łask Air Base, Mauryca. ‘We are supporting Ukrainians with humanitarian aid [but] we are not going to send any jets to Ukrainian airspace.’

In a similar vein, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters in a 28 February briefing that it would be ‘completely absurd’ to hand over combat-ready aircraft belonging to the Bulgarian Air Force to Ukraine as it only operates a small number and faces supply problems with them.

A foreign ministry source in Bratislava was quoted as saying ‘Slovakia will not provide fighter jets to Ukraine’ in a 1 March Newsweek report.

Such emphatic responses contradict a social media post from the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which stated that more than 70 ‘planes’ would be supplied to Kyiv: 28 Polish Mig-29s, 16 Bulgarian Mig-29s and 14 Su-25s and 12 Slovakian Mig-29s.

A plan of that kind certainly looks to be out of step with reality and at odds with the wider feeling among NATO and EU member states that additional fighter jets in the hands of Ukraine could lead to Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering the use of nuclear weapons.

The original plan that approved sending fighter aircraft to Ukraine was first declared by Josep Borell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, during an announcement that EU member states had agreed a €500 million ($554 million) package in military assistance for Ukraine, including the supply of weapons.

'We are going to provide fighter jets; we are not talking about just munitions, we are providing arms to go to war,' he said. 'We know what kind of planes member states have [that can be supplied to the Ukraine Army] and for the time being the western borders of Ukraine are still open.'

These plans now look to be in total disarray.

Beyond any obvious impact that more jets might have had on Ukraine countering Russian aggression, analysts remain convinced the move would not have resulted in lasting resistance.

‘Once the Russian Air Force enters the fray, I don’t see how Ukrainians can keep runways open and useable,’ said Justin Bronk, Research Fellow for Airpower and Technology at RUSI.

The process of Ukrainian pilots getting ‘up to speed’ with a new cockpit layout and air-to-air weapons on MiG-29s from Poland for example, would have taken around ‘a couple of weeks,’ he added.

‘In that timeframe, I don't think airbase infrastructure could really support the aircraft from inside Ukraine.’

Shephard Defence Insight data shows there were 21 MiG-29s in the Ukrainian Air Force fleet on the eve of the conflict.

Without additional fighter jets being made available to Ukraine, it must continue to rely on Europe rapidly supplying it with new weapons.

Ukrainian soldiers train with the Next-generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) supplied by the UK MoD. (Photo: Ukraine MoD)

Not all EU member states are contributing to this effort, however.

‘Ireland constructively abstained on the lethal equipment package,' said a Irish DoD spokesperson in a statement. 'We will pay our full share (approx. €10 million) but our funding will go only to non-lethal elements.'

In contrast, Sweden approved delivery of 5000 Bofors AT-4 single-use anti-tank launchers and Denmark confirmed supply of 2,700 shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles on 28 February, the latter declining to share the exact type of weapon to be handed over, though the Nammo M72 Enhanced Capability Light Antitank Weapon (EC LAW) looks to be an obvious choice.

Shephard reported that troops of the Jutland Dragoon Regiment (JDR) tested the weapon in Q2 2020.

The single-shot munition weighs 3.4kg, has been designed as a 66mm calibre system and includes a muzzle velocity of up to 200m/s and a range of 20-1,200m.

‘The challenge now is delivering the Western assistance to Ukraine that has been promised in a manner that is speedy and efficient enough that the Ukrainian Armed Forces can absorb it,’ said Keir Giles, Senior Consulting Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House. ‘The arms supply must make a difference before Russia pummels the country into submission.’

Despite Russian Air Force fighter jets surprisingly not being involved in the Ukraine invasion in any great capacity so far, fleets of MiG-31s, Su-25s, Su-30s, Su-34s and Su-35s have all been deployed to the borders of the country, including those belonging to the 6th Combined Arms Army, according to Bronk.

Airbus satellite imagery from 28 February, shared on the Telegram app, appeared to show 31 Su-25 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces at Luninets Airfield in Belarus, roughly 50km north of the Ukraine border. The imagery is consist with a report from the Scramble aviation website of an initial deployment to Luninets on 5 February.

Images said to be of Russian Su-34 wreckage from Kharkiv have also been widely shared on social media in recent days but these remain unverified and have yet to be geolocated.

Bronk remarked: ‘Russia has plenty of assets in the area but I think the reason behind fighter jets not being operated in great quantities is that initially frontline regiments were given very little warning that combat operations were happening and they may not have had time to get their aircraft combat-ready and bombed up [missile equipped], which would fit with the totally non-credible hypothesis at a strategic level that [an attack] was contrived by Western hysteria.’

In a publicly shared intelligence update published on 1 March, the UK MoD said that Russia has 'failed' to gain full control of Ukrainian airspace, prompting it to focus on night operations to reduce losses.

Giles explained that the lack of Russian fighter jets being used against Ukraine to date could be a result of Moscow defaulting to its ‘standard means of winning wars, through terrorising the civilian population and committing mass murder'.

Outside of Russia striking a broad range of military targets and dismantling C2 infrastructure across Ukraine, it remains actively engaged in a civilian targeting campaign that has so far led to the death of 136 non-combatants, according to figures from the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR).

‘In the early stages of Russia’s campaign in Syria many people assumed that the bombing of civilian infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and the causing of civilian casualties were a result of carelessness or incompetence by Russian forces,’ Giles added.

‘It only later became clear that this was in fact, a deliberate policy by Russia because for Moscow, winning a war by targeting civilian resistance is an effective means to win it, amounting to blackmail of the leadership of the country being attacked, faced with the impossible choice between continuing to resist and protecting freedom at the cost of their families and children who are under bombardment or accepting Russian terms for peace in order that life can go on.’

Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov, chief spokesman for the Russian MoD, claimed in a 28 February statement (reported by Western media) that the Russian military had struck 1,146 ‘objects’ of Ukrainian military infrastructure, including 81 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems and 75 radar stations, 311 tanks and armoured vehicles, 42 ‘aircraft’ and helicopters and 51 multiple launch rocket systems.

These figures cannot be independently verified.