Poland fast-tracks Reapers with a wary eye on its eastern border

Eurodrone proceeds to development and manufacturing phase
Twenty Eurodrone UASs will be made for four European countries.
Polish website Defence 24 reported on 28 February that Poland has ordered MQ-9A Reaper UASs as an urgent acquisition connected directly with the tense security situation on its eastern borders, with Russian forces embedded in Belarus and invading Ukraine.
No details were given as to how many Reapers would be bought from General Atomics and the procurement cost or timeline, but Shephard Defence Insight gives a unit cost of $25.04 million for the MQ-9A.
The Defence 24 report cited Lt Col Krzysztof Płatek of the Polish Armament Agency as saying that this emergency procurement is not associated with the ongoing Zefir UAV programme.
Shephard reported earlier this month that a procurement process for Zefir will be launched later in 2022 to cover the acquisition of 12 MALE-class reconnaissance and combat UAVs with an operating radius of up to 1,000km.
The Polish Ministry of National Defence has completed analytical and conceptual studies for Zefir, with General Atomics joining Elbit Systems (Hermes 900), and Turkish companies Baykar (Akinci) and Turkish Aerospace (Anka) as potential bidders.
Now that the MQ-8C Fire Scout has entered service and with a variety of new capabilities potentially being integrated on the aircraft, export orders could soon be on their way.
The Canadian Department of National Defence has confirmed the programme schedule for its optionally armed UAS procurement plan, while also identifying where the aircraft will be based.
A new UAE-made optionally armed UGV made its debut at UMEX.
The smallest member of the Hunter UAV family went on display at the UMEX/SimTEX exhibition in the UAE.
Traditionally small multirotor drones are growing in size and payload capacity, and the IDF may even explore the option of arming these platforms.