Slovakia narrows down IFV programme to four proposals

Indian Army seeks thousands of ballistic helmets
The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.
In contrast to its counterpart in the Czech Republic, the Slovak MoD is making progress with plans to replace Cold War-era vehicles by acquiring 152 new IFVs.
An MoD spokesperson told Shephard that offers for the €1.74 billion ($2.55 billion) government-to-government tender have been submitted by Hungary (with the KF41 Lynx platform), Poland (Borsuk), Spain (ASCOD) and Sweden (CV90).
Lynx is manufactured by a JV between Rheinmetall and the Hungarian government. Shephard Defence Insight notes that a prototype of the KF41 version was unveiled at Eurosatory 2018.
Borsuk was developed by a consortium led by Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) to meet Polish Army requirements.
The 6x6 CAVS APC will feature driver night vision systems from Senop.
Recent Russian MoD reports on equipment deliveries in 2021 indicate that Russia continues to lean towards investment in long-range fires, missiles and air defence, at the expense of programmes for traditional conventional land systems.
Lockheed Martin is in line to provide $70 million worth of GMLRS equipment and services for Jordan.
Estonia and Latvia are investing almost $800 million over a ten-year period in new logistics, cargo and engineering vehicles.
Pakistan has received its first batch of SH15 155mm howitzers from China.