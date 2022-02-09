To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Slovakia narrows down IFV programme to four proposals

9th February 2022 - 12:25 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Sweden offered the latest version of the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 to meet Slovak IFV modernisation requirements. (Photo: BAE Systems Hägglunds)

Slovakia has received four government-to-government offers to meet its IFV modernisation requirements — which of them is the front-runner?

In contrast to its counterpart in the Czech Republic, the Slovak MoD is making progress with plans to replace Cold War-era vehicles by acquiring 152 new IFVs

An MoD spokesperson told Shephard that offers for the €1.74 billion ($2.55 billion) government-to-government tender have been submitted by Hungary (with the KF41 Lynx platform), Poland (Borsuk), Spain (ASCOD) and Sweden (CV90).

Lynx is manufactured by a JV between Rheinmetall and the Hungarian government. Shephard Defence Insight notes that a prototype of the KF41 version was unveiled at Eurosatory 2018. 

Borsuk was developed by a consortium led by Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) to meet Polish Army requirements.

