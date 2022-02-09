Slovakia narrows down IFV programme to four proposals

In contrast to its counterpart in the Czech Republic, the Slovak MoD is making progress with plans to replace Cold War-era vehicles by acquiring 152 new IFVs.

An MoD spokesperson told Shephard that offers for the €1.74 billion ($2.55 billion) government-to-government tender have been submitted by Hungary (with the KF41 Lynx platform), Poland (Borsuk), Spain (ASCOD) and Sweden (CV90).

Lynx is manufactured by a JV between Rheinmetall and the Hungarian government. Shephard Defence Insight notes that a prototype of the KF41 version was unveiled at Eurosatory 2018.

Borsuk was developed by a consortium led by Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) to meet Polish Army requirements.