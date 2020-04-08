Estonia to develop command platform for NATO Cyber Range

The Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) has signed a contract with Guardtime OÜ and GT Cyber Technologies OÜ for the development of an automated command platform for the NATO Cyber Range.

The contract is expected to be completed in 2024 and aims to improve the resources available for preparing and executing cyber training exercises.

Andri Rebane, Director of Cyber Policy at the Estonian Ministry of Defence, said: ‘the NATO Cyber Range facilitates the largest international joint exercises and offers cyber training for experts from Estonia, its allies and partners, which in turn ensures better preparedness for cyber-attacks.’

This is the first phase of development with the ECDI expected to announce the second phase at a later date. The implementation of the second phase will mean that the Cyber Range will be fully operational by summer 2021.

Six applications were made to the programme: three from Estonian businesses and the remainder from Poland, Portugal and Spain.