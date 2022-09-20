Embraer and L3T team up on 'agile' tanker for USAF consideration

Embraer and L3Harris Technologies are to collaborate on developing a KC-390 Millennium based 'agile' tanker designed to meet future refueling needs of the US Air Force (USAF).

In a 19 September statement, Embraer also said that the aircraft would also be capable of supporting joint force refueling requirements, including contested logistics environments.

The two companies signed an agreement to expand capabilities of the KC-390, mainly covering 'advanced boom operations and mission systems to support agile basing and sustainment for operations in contested areas, and resilient communications supporting JADC2 requirements,' noted Embraer.

The changes are in addition to the tanker being able to use a variable speed drogue, receive fuel, and to take off and land from improvised runways.

'To support the Buy American Act requirements, the parties are studying the Agile Tanker program production with final assembly in the U.S., followed by aircraft modernization and missionization at the L3Harris’ Waco, Texas, aircraft modification center,' added Embraer.